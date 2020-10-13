Almost Never Films (OTCMKTS:HLWD) and Ascena Retail Group (OTCMKTS:ASNAQ) Head-To-Head Review

Ascena Retail Group (OTCMKTS:ASNAQ) and Almost Never Films (OTCMKTS:HLWD) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ascena Retail Group and Almost Never Films’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascena Retail Group $5.49 billion 0.00 -$661.40 million N/A N/A Almost Never Films $2.53 million 0.11 -$470,000.00 N/A N/A

Almost Never Films has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ascena Retail Group.

Profitability

This table compares Ascena Retail Group and Almost Never Films’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascena Retail Group -23.35% -39.78% -22.84% Almost Never Films N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.5% of Ascena Retail Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Ascena Retail Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 83.1% of Almost Never Films shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Ascena Retail Group has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Almost Never Films has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ascena Retail Group and Almost Never Films, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascena Retail Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Almost Never Films 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Almost Never Films beats Ascena Retail Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ascena Retail Group Company Profile

Ascena Retail Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Plus Fashion, Kids Fashion, and Value Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories. The company also offers casual clothing, career wear, dressy apparel, and active wear, as well as special occasion and classic apparel. Its principal brands comprise Ann Taylor, LOFT, dressbarn, Lane Bryant, Catherines, and Justice brands. The company also offers its products through its Websites, including anntaylor.com, LOFT.com, outlet.loft.com, louandgrey.com, dressbarn.com, lanebryant.com, catherines.com, and shopjustice.com. As of February 19, 2020, it operated approximately 2,800 stores. The company was formerly known as Dress Barn, Inc. and changed its name to Ascena Retail Group, Inc. in January 2011. Ascena Retail Group, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is based in Mahwah, New Jersey. On July 23, 2020, Ascena Retail Group, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Almost Never Films Company Profile

Almost Never Films Inc. operates as a film company in the United States. It focuses on film production activities; and the provision of finance and production related services. The company is based in West Hollywood, California.

