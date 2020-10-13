Critical Comparison: Comjoyful International (OTCMKTS:KJFI) vs. UniFirst (OTCMKTS:UNF)

Comjoyful International (OTCMKTS:KJFI) and UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Comjoyful International and UniFirst, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comjoyful International 0 0 0 0 N/A UniFirst 0 2 1 0 2.33

UniFirst has a consensus price target of $185.50, suggesting a potential downside of 7.21%. Given UniFirst’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UniFirst is more favorable than Comjoyful International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Comjoyful International and UniFirst’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comjoyful International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A UniFirst $1.81 billion 2.09 $179.13 million $8.52 23.46

UniFirst has higher revenue and earnings than Comjoyful International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.8% of UniFirst shares are held by institutional investors. 86.8% of Comjoyful International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of UniFirst shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Comjoyful International and UniFirst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comjoyful International N/A N/A N/A UniFirst 7.70% 8.49% 6.74%

Risk and Volatility

Comjoyful International has a beta of -0.84, suggesting that its share price is 184% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UniFirst has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UniFirst beats Comjoyful International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Comjoyful International Company Profile

Comjoyful International Company operates and manages healthcare clubs in China. Its clubs provide traditional physiotherapy services and other relaxing treatments, such as foot massage, body massage, spa, moxibustion, and other relaxing treatments that are based on the Chinese traditional reflexology system. The company also provides beverages, including beer, tea, and juice, as well as fruits, nuts, and dumplings. It operates three healthcare clubs, which are located in Wuxi, Nanjing, and Jintan. The company was formerly known as Camelot Corporation and changed its name to Comjoyful International Company in January 2013. Comjoyful International Company was incorporated in 1975 and is based in Beijing, China.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments. The company also rents and sells industrial wiping products, floor mats, facility service products, and dry and wet mops; restroom and cleaning supplies comprising air fresheners, paper products, and hand soaps; and other textile products. In addition, it provides first aid cabinet services and other safety supplies; decontaminates and cleans work clothes, and other items that might expose to radioactive materials; and services special cleanroom protective wear and facilities. Further, it offers a range of garment service options, including full-service rental programs in which garments are cleaned and serviced; lease programs in which garments are cleaned and maintained by individual employees; and purchase programs to buy garments and related items directly. The company serves automobile service centers and dealers, delivery services, food and general merchandise retailers, food processors and service operations, light manufacturers, maintenance facilities, restaurants, service companies, soft and durable goods wholesalers, transportation companies, government agencies, research and development laboratories, high technology companies, and utilities operating nuclear reactors, as well as others who require employee clothing for image, identification, protection, or utility purposes. UniFirst Corporation was founded in 1936 and is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

