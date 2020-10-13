State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 42,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 85,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 74,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Brixmor Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Compass Point cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

NYSE:BRX opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $247.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.09 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

