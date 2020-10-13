VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 824,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,121 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $32,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 52.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 114,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 39,600 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 144,583.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 125,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 125,788 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $9,216,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 10,986 shares in the last quarter.

GDX opened at $40.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.29. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

