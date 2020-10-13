Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,328 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Genuine Parts worth $34,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $3,096,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 13.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,655,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,846,000 after purchasing an additional 544,062 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,617,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 170.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,739,000 after purchasing an additional 230,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 603.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 158,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,650,000 after buying an additional 135,682 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.25.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $100.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.83. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $108.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.24, a PEG ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.39. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

