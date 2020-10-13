NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.37% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NMI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance in the United States. NMI Holdings, Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NMIH. BidaskClub raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on NMI in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. NMI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

NMIH opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. NMI has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $107.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.09 million. NMI had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 18.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NMI will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of NMI by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in NMI by 206.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NMI by 37.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 15,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

