Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 706,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,593 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $36,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 927.3% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 37,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 348,621.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $50.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average of $50.18. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $46.38 and a 1 year high of $51.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.