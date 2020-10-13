Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 166,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,496 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $35,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Cummins by 12.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 206,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,856,000 after acquiring an additional 22,265 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Cummins by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMI opened at $221.75 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $225.84. The stock has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.66.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.39.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

