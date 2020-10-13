Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €85.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €85.00 ($100.00) price target from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HEN3. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €85.71 ($100.84).

Get Henkel AG & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €92.42 ($108.73) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €88.52 and a 200-day moving average of €82.76. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.