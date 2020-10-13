Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,990 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.5% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 66,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Shares of BRMK stock opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $12.81.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03).

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 300.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

