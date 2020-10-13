Investors Purchase Large Volume of eGain Call Options (NASDAQ:EGAN)

eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 621 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 935% compared to the typical daily volume of 60 call options.

In other eGain news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $48,334.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 893,345 shares in the company, valued at $12,515,763.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $50,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,663.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,659 shares of company stock worth $595,122 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in eGain by 876.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 668,616 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in eGain in the second quarter worth $3,056,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in eGain by 349.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 187,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 145,486 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in eGain by 434.3% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 140,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 114,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of eGain by 87.8% in the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 230,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 108,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EGAN opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55. eGain has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $561.62 million, a P/E ratio of 79.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.81.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. eGain had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $19.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.72 million. On average, equities analysts expect that eGain will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EGAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on eGain from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on eGain in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of eGain from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.43.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

