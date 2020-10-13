Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 601 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 869% compared to the typical daily volume of 62 call options.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $55.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.79. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $32.36 and a fifty-two week high of $71.11.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $143,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,138.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 124,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 30,346 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 77,103 shares during the period. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,810,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 94.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

