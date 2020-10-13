Cloudera Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CLDR)

Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 58,525 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 914% compared to the typical volume of 5,773 call options.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLDR. Barclays upped their target price on Cloudera from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cloudera from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Cloudera from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Get Cloudera alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLDR opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.52. Cloudera has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $214.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.09 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 28.80% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. Cloudera’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts expect that Cloudera will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudera news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,074,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,292.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDR. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudera during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cloudera during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Cloudera in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.