Traders Purchase Large Volume of Voya Financial Call Options (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 866 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 996% compared to the typical volume of 79 call options.

Several research firms have commented on VOYA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Voya Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.64.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $49.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.61. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.50 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,253,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $172,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,598 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,831,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $225,378,000 after buying an additional 1,891,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 1,626.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 657,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,790,000 after buying an additional 619,247 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,106,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 738,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,449,000 after acquiring an additional 313,370 shares during the last quarter.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

