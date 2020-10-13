Traders Purchase Large Volume of Voya Financial Call Options (NYSE:VOYA)

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 866 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 996% compared to the typical volume of 79 call options.

Several research firms have commented on VOYA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Voya Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.64.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $49.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.61. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.50 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,253,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $172,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,598 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,831,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $225,378,000 after buying an additional 1,891,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 1,626.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 657,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,790,000 after buying an additional 619,247 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,106,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 738,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,449,000 after acquiring an additional 313,370 shares during the last quarter.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Investors Purchase Large Volume of eGain Call Options
Investors Purchase Large Volume of eGain Call Options
Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals
Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals
Cloudera Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Cloudera Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Traders Purchase Large Volume of Voya Financial Call Options
Traders Purchase Large Volume of Voya Financial Call Options
Stock Traders Buy High Volume of CEVA Call Options
Stock Traders Buy High Volume of CEVA Call Options
Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Denny's Call Options
Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Denny's Call Options


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report