Stock Traders Buy High Volume of CEVA Call Options (NASDAQ:CEVA)

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 612 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,077% compared to the typical volume of 52 call options.

In related news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $100,206.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Mcmanamon sold 57,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $2,453,924.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,254 shares in the company, valued at $741,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,486. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,950,000 after acquiring an additional 24,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CEVA by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 311,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 14,460 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 210,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in CEVA by 8.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 169,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 13,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

CEVA opened at $45.09 on Tuesday. CEVA has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $999.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 644.14 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.63.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. CEVA had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CEVA will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CEVA. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CEVA from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of CEVA from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Northland Securities raised shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

