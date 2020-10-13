Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Denny's Call Options (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny's Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 2,530 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,275% compared to the average volume of 184 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denny's from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet downgraded Denny's from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Denny's in a research report on Friday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Denny's from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Denny's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.79.

DENN opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $687.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00. Denny's has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $22.21.

Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Denny's had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $40.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Denny's’s quarterly revenue was down 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Denny's will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Denny's news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 8,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $98,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John William Dillon sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $103,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,287.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DENN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Denny's during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Denny's by 3,978.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Denny's during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Denny's during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Denny's in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

