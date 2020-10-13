Kering (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Earns Buy Rating from Barclays

Kering (OTCMKTS:RLXXF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RLXXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

OTCMKTS:RLXXF opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. Kering has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $27.40.

