Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 1,250 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,853% compared to the average daily volume of 64 call options.

RHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 108.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 147,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 975.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 403,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 365,786 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 440,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,785,000 after acquiring an additional 193,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 266,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,676 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RHP opened at $42.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $14.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.34 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 32.04% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was down 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

