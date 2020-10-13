Nuvista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Nuvista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 64.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Nuvista Energy from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Nuvista Energy from $1.25 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.10.

NUVSF stock opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56. Nuvista Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

