Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW)

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 2,608 put options on the company. This is an increase of 564% compared to the average volume of 393 put options.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International during the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Weight Watchers International by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the 2nd quarter worth $494,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the 2nd quarter worth $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.
Weight Watchers International stock opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.80. Weight Watchers International has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $47.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.06.
WW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Weight Watchers International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Weight Watchers International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub raised Weight Watchers International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Weight Watchers International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.36.
Weight Watchers International Company Profile
Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.
