Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW)

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 2,608 put options on the company. This is an increase of 564% compared to the average volume of 393 put options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International during the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Weight Watchers International by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the 2nd quarter worth $494,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the 2nd quarter worth $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Weight Watchers International stock opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.80. Weight Watchers International has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $47.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.06.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.52). Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $333.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weight Watchers International will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Weight Watchers International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Weight Watchers International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub raised Weight Watchers International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Weight Watchers International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

