Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of IGM Biosciences Put Options (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 2,085 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 604% compared to the average volume of 296 put options.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.
In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $134,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,368 shares in the company, valued at $8,773,548. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,000 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 193,125 shares of company stock worth $9,662,662 and have sold 4,646 shares worth $299,476. 79.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $76.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.54. IGM Biosciences has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $89.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.38.
IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IGM Biosciences Company Profile
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
