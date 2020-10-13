Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of IGM Biosciences Put Options (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 2,085 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 604% compared to the average volume of 296 put options.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $134,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,368 shares in the company, valued at $8,773,548. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,000 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 193,125 shares of company stock worth $9,662,662 and have sold 4,646 shares worth $299,476. 79.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 58.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 11,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000. 45.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $76.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.54. IGM Biosciences has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $89.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.38.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

