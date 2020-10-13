Birchcliff Energy’s (BIREF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1.75 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BIREF. Raymond James raised shares of Birchcliff Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Shares of BIREF opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

