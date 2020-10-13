Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust’s (ALARF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ALARF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 85.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALARF. National Bank Financial upgraded Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

Shares of ALARF opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.30.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

