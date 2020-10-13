Translate Bio Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 494 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 626% compared to the average volume of 68 put options.

A number of analysts recently commented on TBIO shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Translate Bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Translate Bio in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Translate Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Translate Bio stock opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01. Translate Bio has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $28.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.29.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.17). Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 54.90% and a negative net margin of 393.56%. The business had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 million. On average, research analysts expect that Translate Bio will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 88,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $1,318,209.04. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Translate Bio by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Translate Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 20.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 9.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

