Translate Bio Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 494 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 626% compared to the average volume of 68 put options.

A number of analysts recently commented on TBIO shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Translate Bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Translate Bio in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Translate Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Translate Bio stock opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01. Translate Bio has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $28.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.29.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.17). Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 54.90% and a negative net margin of 393.56%. The business had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 million. On average, research analysts expect that Translate Bio will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 88,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $1,318,209.04. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Translate Bio by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Translate Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 20.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 9.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Investors Purchase Large Volume of eGain Call Options
Investors Purchase Large Volume of eGain Call Options
Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals
Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals
Cloudera Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Cloudera Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Traders Purchase Large Volume of Voya Financial Call Options
Traders Purchase Large Volume of Voya Financial Call Options
Stock Traders Buy High Volume of CEVA Call Options
Stock Traders Buy High Volume of CEVA Call Options
Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Denny's Call Options
Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Denny's Call Options


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report