Advantage Oil & Gas’ (AAVVF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAVVF. CIBC boosted their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Advantage Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.40.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

AAVVF stock opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Advantage Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 134.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $24.05 million during the quarter.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.