New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Earns “Buy” Rating from Nomura

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Nomura in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

EDU opened at $170.93 on Tuesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $102.01 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.66.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $798.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.40 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,638,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,602,000 after buying an additional 1,338,604 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 40.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,137,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,137 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,218,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,613,000 after acquiring an additional 747,773 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 358.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 645,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,885,000 after acquiring an additional 504,740 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 931,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,332,000 after acquiring an additional 496,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

