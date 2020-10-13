TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tigress Financial

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Tigress Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TAL Education Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered TAL Education Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. TAL Education Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.16.

Shares of TAL stock opened at $79.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $36.12 and a 12-month high of $83.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.30. The company has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,918.92 and a beta of 0.14.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $910.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in TAL Education Group by 24.2% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 31.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 156,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,185,000 after purchasing an additional 72,900 shares during the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

