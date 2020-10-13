Zynex Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)

Zynex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 801 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,044% compared to the average volume of 70 put options.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZYXI shares. B. Riley upgraded Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Northland Securities raised Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. HC Wainwright raised Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Zynex in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In other Zynex news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead bought 2,733 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $49,494.63. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,108.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zynex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Zynex by 38.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Zynex in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Zynex by 14.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Zynex during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZYXI stock opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $527.53 million, a P/E ratio of 69.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.17. Zynex has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $29.73.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Zynex had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.12 million. As a group, analysts expect that Zynex will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

