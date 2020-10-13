Vodafone Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 6,368 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 742% compared to the average volume of 756 put options.
NASDAQ:VOD opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83.
VOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.
Vodafone Group Company Profile
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.
