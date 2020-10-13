Vodafone Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 6,368 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 742% compared to the average volume of 756 put options.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83.

VOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,772 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 10,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,488 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

