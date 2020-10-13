Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of uniQure Put Options (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 618 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 758% compared to the typical volume of 72 put options.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $168,173.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,528,220.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,626 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $238,036.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,630,592.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,308 shares of company stock valued at $985,322. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 246.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 78,667 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 39.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 28,786 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 10.6% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $36.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.94. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $76.69. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 43.95% and a negative net margin of 2,553.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on QURE. ValuEngine downgraded uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James began coverage on uniQure in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of uniQure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.08.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

