Blucora Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 1,000 put options on the company. This is an increase of 793% compared to the average volume of 112 put options.

BCOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised Blucora from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Blucora from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Blucora from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

BCOR opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. Blucora has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $505.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.45). Blucora had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 43.01%. The company had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blucora will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $74,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,401.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher William Walters bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $91,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 160,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,317.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,025 shares of company stock worth $200,469 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blucora by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,376,000 after buying an additional 215,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Blucora by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,572,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,953,000 after purchasing an additional 126,383 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Blucora by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Blucora by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

