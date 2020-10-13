RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Earns Buy Rating from Ascendiant Capital Markets

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Ascendiant Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 120.88% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RDHL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered RedHill Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.35.
RedHill Biopharma stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.53. RedHill Biopharma has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,870,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 781,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 363,847 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 111.8% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 209,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 110,847 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 15.6% during the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 99,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 18.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 14,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.71% of the company’s stock.
RedHill Biopharma Company Profile
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal diseases. The company promotes various gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori bacterial infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
