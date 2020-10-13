RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Earns Buy Rating from Ascendiant Capital Markets

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Ascendiant Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 120.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RDHL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered RedHill Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.35.

RedHill Biopharma stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.53. RedHill Biopharma has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.52 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 135.90% and a negative net margin of 219.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,870,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 781,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 363,847 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 111.8% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 209,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 110,847 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 15.6% during the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 99,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 18.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 14,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal diseases. The company promotes various gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori bacterial infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

