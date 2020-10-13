Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 4,984 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,149% compared to the typical volume of 399 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of HUYA by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in HUYA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in HUYA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in HUYA by 12.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

Get HUYA alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on HUYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HUYA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of HUYA in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of HUYA opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.88 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.96. HUYA has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $30.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.41. HUYA had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. HUYA’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that HUYA will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.