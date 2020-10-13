Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,563.00

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,563 ($33.49) and last traded at GBX 2,551 ($33.33), with a volume of 110974 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,518 ($32.90).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BNZL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bunzl to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) in a research note on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 1,920 ($25.08) to GBX 2,175 ($28.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 2,650 ($34.62) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,026.67 ($26.48).

Get Bunzl alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,448.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,088.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The company reported GBX 70.10 ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 66.70 ($0.87) by GBX 3.40 ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bunzl plc will post 12991.0010232 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 15.80 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Bunzl’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

Bunzl Company Profile (LON:BNZL)

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

See Also: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.