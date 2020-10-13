Investors Purchase Large Volume of FibroGen Put Options (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,548 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 932% compared to the average volume of 150 put options.

In related news, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,351 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $141,914.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,576 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,143.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 15,004 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $763,853.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,201,191.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,776 shares of company stock worth $1,696,090 over the last three months. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,548,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,921,000 after acquiring an additional 419,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,662,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,506,000 after acquiring an additional 24,939 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 27.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,684,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,283,000 after acquiring an additional 366,944 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 37.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,511,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,247,000 after acquiring an additional 410,253 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FibroGen by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,599,000 after acquiring an additional 80,593 shares in the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $48.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average of $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 9.26. FibroGen has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $51.56.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 287.01% and a negative return on equity of 60.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

FGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of FibroGen from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

