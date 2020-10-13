Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,981 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,981 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $31,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Diageo by 7,500.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Diageo by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 765,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,258,000 after purchasing an additional 257,340 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $141.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.13. The firm has a market cap of $90.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.56. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $171.29.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $1.3623 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

