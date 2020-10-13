Lumentum’s (LITE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LITE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.42.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $84.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $96.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.53 and a 200 day moving average of $79.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.35. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Samuel F. Thomas sold 12,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total value of $1,148,292.90. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $328,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,568.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,037 shares of company stock valued at $6,866,739. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Lumentum by 1.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,807,000 after purchasing an additional 60,573 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at about $4,734,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Lumentum in the first quarter worth about $2,668,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

