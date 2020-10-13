Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 157.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,714,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,766 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 152.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,318,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,771 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 284.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,865,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,899 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,754.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 868,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 821,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,638,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,602,000 after purchasing an additional 816,618 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GT opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.39.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Nomura downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.05.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

