Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 857 Shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $2,062,136,000. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $679,387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $243,966,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,784,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $199,440,000. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CARR. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.38.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.45. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

