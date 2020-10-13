Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 45.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 211.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $89.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.68. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $90.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, September 21st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas I. Fink sold 30,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $2,280,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 135,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total value of $10,289,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,571 shares of company stock valued at $20,471,174 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.18.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

