Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Raymond James by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Raymond James from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Raymond James from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raymond James from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Raymond James from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.29.

NYSE:RJF opened at $80.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.05. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

