Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.44 Million Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in argenx by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 16,794 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of argenx by 30.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the second quarter valued at about $297,000. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARGX. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $257.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.00.

ARGX opened at $280.53 on Tuesday. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $103.75 and a 1-year high of $284.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of -59.31 and a beta of 1.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that argenx SE will post -11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

