Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 8,510 Shares of Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Orange during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Orange by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Orange by 15.4% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 16,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Orange by 18.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orange by 11.6% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORAN opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. Orange SA has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $16.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orange currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Orange Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

