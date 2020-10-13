Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys New Shares in Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,759 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Berry Petroleum by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Berry Petroleum by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Berry Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRY opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.73. Berry Petroleum Company LLC has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.30 million. Berry Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 19.63%. Analysts anticipate that Berry Petroleum Company LLC will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Berry Petroleum from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Berry Petroleum from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.34.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

