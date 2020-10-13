Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 10,001 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 38.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,001 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTEN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,622.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,656,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386,345 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 93.4% in the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,831,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,896 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,216,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 520.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,729,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,152,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,153 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The company has a market cap of $550.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.46.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $250.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.35 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was down 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -8.08%.

PTEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Scotiabank cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

