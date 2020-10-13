ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Stock Position Increased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 373.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,163,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,931 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,741,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 872,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 442,671 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 2,711.0% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 352,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 340,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 857,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after buying an additional 313,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

ACCO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $11.38. The company has a market cap of $626.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.31.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.90 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 25th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

