791 Shares in Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Purchased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Otter Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ameresco by 0.5% during the second quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 145,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 14.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,142,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,528,000 after acquiring an additional 267,712 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ameresco by 29.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 34,248 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ameresco by 10.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Ameresco by 8.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $38.02 on Tuesday. Ameresco Inc has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $39.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.43.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $223.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.34 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ameresco Inc will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Ameresco from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Ameresco Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

