Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) Stake Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,385 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of Triumph Group worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,717,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,373,000 after purchasing an additional 53,647 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 404,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 21,745 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 270.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 56,436 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 2,588.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGI. ValuEngine lowered Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.41. Triumph Group Inc has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $29.38. The stock has a market cap of $370.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.64.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $495.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.84 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. Analysts predict that Triumph Group Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

