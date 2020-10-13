Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Commscope were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Commscope by 3.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commscope by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Commscope by 13.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Commscope by 2.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,699 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Commscope by 15.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commscope alerts:

Commscope stock opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average is $9.61.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 12.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on COMM shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Commscope in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Commscope from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities began coverage on Commscope in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

Commscope Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

Read More: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Commscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.