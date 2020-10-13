Exane Derivatives Has $30,000 Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 112.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in PG&E were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in PG&E by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E by 3.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in PG&E by 12.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in PG&E by 7.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in PG&E by 53.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

PCG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PG&E from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PG&E in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $18.34.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter. PG&E had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a positive return on equity of 34.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

